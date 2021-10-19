R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 196, with 6 new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 196, with six new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Tuesday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state total 112, a rise from 106 one day prior. Of those hospitalized, 14 are in intensive care units and eight are on a ventilator.

There have been 165.1 new cases per 100,000 Rhode Island residents in the previous seven days, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines as “high transmission.”

To date, there have been 729,952 individuals fully vaccinated in the state and 1.52 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

- Advertisement -

Confirmed cases in the state total 177,280, a rise for 228 from figures reported one day prior, accounting for the day-to-day increase and data revisions for previous days.

There have been 2,867 deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island.

There were 9,196 tests processed on Monday, with a positive rate of 2.1%. There have been 5.6 million total tests administered in the state to date.

The department also released its three weekly COVID-19 metrics Tuesday, with two of the three metrics worsening week to week.

The positive rate was 2.1% last week, a rise from 1.9% one week prior.

New hospital admissions of COVID-19 patients in Rhode Island last week totaled 97, a rise from 78 one week prior.

New cases per 100,000 totaled 174 last week, a decline from 177 one week prior.