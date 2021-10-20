R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 199, with 2 new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 199, with two new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Wednesday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state total 107, a rise from 106 one day prior. Of those hospitalized, 12 are in intensive care units and eight are on a ventilator.

There have been 158.4 new cases per 100,000 Rhode Island residents in the previous seven days, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines as “high transmission.”

To date, there have been 731,434 people fully vaccinated in the state and 1.52 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state total 177,508, a rise of 228 from figures reported Tuesday, accounting for the day-to-day increase and data revisions for previous days.

There have been 2,869 deaths due to COVID-19 in the state.

There were 15,650 tests processed Tuesday with a positive rate of 1.3%. There have been 5.56 million total tests administered in the state.

The department also released its weekly breakthrough case data Wednesday.

Confirmed breakthrough cases increased by 742 last week, compared with 1,030 cases among unvaccinated individuals.

There were five breakthrough deaths last week in Rhode Island, equal to the number of deaths among unvaccinated individuals.

Breakthrough hospitalizations in the state totaled 37, compared with 99 hospitalizations of unvaccinated individuals.

