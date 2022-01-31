R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 2,003 over weekend, with 14 new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island have increased by 2,003 from Jan. 28 through Sunday, with 14 deaths in that stretch, the R.I. Department of Health said Monday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients total 369, a decrease from 407 reported on Jan. 28. Of those hospitalized, 43 are in intensive care units and 30 are on a ventilator.

There have been 907 new cases per 100,000 Rhode Island residents in the previous seven days, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines as “high transmission.”

By comparison, there were 1,787 new cases identified between Jan. 28, 2021, through Jan. 30, 2021. The transmission rate on Jan. 30, 2021, was 395 cases per 100,000 residents.

- Advertisement -

There were 338 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of Jan. 30, 2021, of which 52 were in the ICU and 30 were on a ventilator.

To date, there have been 802,900 individuals fully vaccinated in the state, as well as 2.07 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state now total 343,779, an increase of 2,372 from figures reported Jan. 28, accounting for the day-to-day increases, as well as data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 3,316.

There were 4,424 tests processed on Sunday, with a positive rate of 12.7%. There have been 7.2 million tests administered in the state.