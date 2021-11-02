R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 205, with 2 new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 205, with two new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Tuesday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state total 95, a rise from 86 one day prior. Of those hospitalized, 11 are in intensive care units and six are on a ventilator.

There have been 141.2 new cases per 100,000 residents in the state in the previous seven days, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines as “high transmission.”

There have been 742,006 individuals fully vaccinated in the state, as well as 1.58 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state total 180,187, a rise of 224 from figures reported Monday, accounting for the day-to-day increase as well as data revisions for previous days.

There have been 2,881 deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island.

There were 7,745 tests processed Monday, with a positive rate of 2.6%. There have been 5.73 million tests administered in the state.

The department also released its weekly COVID-19 metrics Tuesday, with two of three worsening week to week:

The positive rate was 1.9% last week, a rise from 1.6% one week prior.

New hospital admissions for COVID-19 patients totaled 65, a decline from 76 one week prior.

Cases per 100,000 residents totaled 139, a rise from 135 one week prior.