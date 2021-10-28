R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 206, with 1 new death

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 206 on Wednesday, with one new death, the R.I. Department of Health said Thursday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 91, level with one day prior. Of those hospitalized, nine were in intensive care units and seven were on a ventilator.

There have been 128.1 new cases per 100,000 residents in the previous seven days, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines as “high transmission.”

To date, there have been 737,765 individuals fully vaccinated in the state, as well as 1.55 million total COVID-19 doses administered.

- Advertisement -

Confirmed cases in the state have totaled 179,171 to date, a rise of 264 from figures reported Wednesday, accounting for the day-to-day increase, as well as data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus have totaled 2,878 to date.

There were 12,348 tests processed on Wednesday, with a positive rate of 1.7%. There have been 5.68 million tests administered in the state to date.