McKee: ‘Tomorrow, with few exceptions, Rhode Island will be reopened’

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island is entering a phase in its COVID-19 response that is approaching normalcy.

Starting Friday, all establishments in the state will operate at full capacity and masks will only be required in certain circumstances.

People will still need to wear masks on public transportation, in health care settings, including doctor’s offices, at schools and child care centers, and in prisons, transportation hubs, and in businesses where the owners require them.

The state is not requiring so-called ‘vaccine passports,’ but businesses that require people to be vaccinated to enter will need to ask them or can ask to see their vaccination cards or coordinate how to do so with the R.I. Department of Health, according to R.I. Commerce Secretary Stefan Pryor.

On Thursday, at the last scheduled press conference at the Veterans Memorial Auditorium, Gov. Daniel J. McKee said the state now has 70% of its residents aged 18 or older at least partially vaccinated.

“Tomorrow is the tomorrow that many people across our state had been waiting for,” McKee said. “Tomorrow, with few exceptions, Rhode Island will be reopened.”

The state continues to operate under an emergency order, he explained, because the COVID-19 pandemic remains an emergency, even as the state reopens.

According to the R.I. Department of Health, confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 211 over the past two days, with no new deaths.

Figures were not released on Wednesday due to database maintenance, the department said.

Daily case counts in Rhode Island have been on a steady decline since early April, as more and more Rhode Islanders continue to be vaccinated.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 71, a decline from 77 reported on May 18. Of those hospitalized, 17 were in an intensive care unit and 13 were on a ventilator.

There have been 523,474 individuals fully vaccinated in the state to date, as well as 623,105 individuals that have been at least partially vaccinated. A total of 1.11 million doses have been administered in the state to date.

Confirmed cases in Rhode Island have totaled 150,948 to date and deaths due to the virus have totaled 2,703.

There were 11,504 tests processed Wednesday, with an overall positive rate of 0.7%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 6.6%.

