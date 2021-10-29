R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 211, with no new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 211 on Thursday, with no new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Friday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 88, a decline from 91 one day prior. Of those hospitalized, 10 were in intensive care units and seven were on a ventilator.

There have been 129.8 new cases per 100,000 residents in Rhode Island in the previous seven days, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines as “high transmission.”

To date, there have been 738,791 individuals in the state that have been fully vaccinated, as well as 1.56 million total COVID-19 doses administered.

There have been 179,405 confirmed cases in the state, a rise of 234 from figures reported Thursday, accounting for the day-to-day increase, as well as data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island have totaled 2,878 to date.

There were 11,000 tests processed Thursday, with a positive rate of 1.9%. There have been 5.69 million tests administered in the state to date.