R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 212, with 4 more deaths, over the weekend

PROVIDENCE – Cases of COVID-19 increased by 212 from Sept. 11 through Sunday, according to the R.I. Department of Health.

Cases of COVID-19 in the state total 23,130 to date, an increase of 225 from figures reported on Sept. 11, accounting for both the day-to-day increases and data revisions for previous days. The three-day average of new cases in the state is 71.

The state has reported a total of 1,075 deaths related to the new coronavirus.

There are 80 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state, level with one day prior. The three-day average of hospitalizations in the state is also 80. Of those hospitalized, seven are in intensive care units and four are on ventilators.

There were 2,208 tests conducted for COVID-19 on Sunday, with an overall positive rate of 1.4%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative tests, the positive rate was 4.5%. To date, there have been 635,718 tests administered in Rhode Island.