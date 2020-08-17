R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 214 over the weekend, with two more deaths

PROVIDENCE – Cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 214 from Aug. 14 through Sunday, with two more deaths, according to the R.I. Department of Health.

All cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island total 20,572, an increase of 237 from figures reported on Aug. 14, accounting for both day-to-day increases as well as data revisions for previous days. The three-day average of new cases in the state is 71.

The state also reported two new deaths due to the virus, with one on Aug. 14 and the other on Sunday.

To date, the state has reported 1,023 deaths related to the new coronavirus.

There are currently 80 people hospitalized in the state due to the virus, an increase from 79 reported on Aug. 14. The three-day average of hospitalizations is 82. Of those hospitalized, 11 are in intensive care units and three are on ventilators.

There were 2,028 tests conducted Sunday, with a positive rate of 2.9%. When excluding both repeat negative and repeat positive results, the positive rate for the day was 7.8%. To date, there have been 431,005 COVID-19 tests administered in the state.

