R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 216, with 4 new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 216, with four new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said on Thursday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state total 97, level with one day prior. Of those hospitalized, 10 are in intensive care units and four are on a ventilator.

There have been 167.5 new cases per 100,000 residents in the previous seven days, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines as “high transmission,” despite having declined in recent days.

There have been 722,159 individuals fully vaccinated in the state, as well as 1.48 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state now total 174,171, a rise of 234 from figures reported Wednesday, accounting for the day-to-day increase and data revisions for previous days.

There have been 2,852 deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island.

There were 15,312 tests processed Wednesday, with an overall positive rate of 1.4%. There have been 5.41 million tests administered in the state.