R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 224, with 1 new death; weekly metrics improve

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 224 on Monday, with one new death, the R.I. Department of Health said Tuesday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 135, an increase of one day to day. Of those hospitalized, 31 were in an intensive care unit, a rise of three from one day prior, and 24 were on a ventilator, a decline of two day to day.

To date, there have been 858,543 total COVID-19 doses administered in the state, a rise of 7,009 from one day prior. There have been 361,619 individuals fully vaccinated against the virus in Rhode Island to date, a rise of 4,306 day to day.

There have been 147,220 total confirmed cases of the virus in Rhode Island to date, an increase of 260 from figures reported Monday, accounting for the day-to-day increase, as well as data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island have totaled 2,664 to date.

There were 11,035 tests processed Monday, with an overall positive rate of 2%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 15.7%.

There have been 3.96 million tests administered in the state to date to 891,309 individuals.

The department also released its weekly COVID-19 metrics Tuesday and their relation to department-set thresholds. All three metrics tracked on the department’s COVID-19 dashboard improved week to week.

The overall positive rate of COVID-19 tests in Rhode Island last week was 1.9%, a decline from 2.3% one week prior, remaining below the department-set threshold of 5%.

New hospital admissions of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 130 last week, a decline from 163 one week prior, remaining below the set threshold of 210 admissions in a week.

New cases per 100,000 residents totaled 190 in Rhode Island last week, a decline from 257 cases per 100,000 residents one week prior but above the department’s threshold of 100 cases per 100,00 residents.