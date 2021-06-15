R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 23, with 1 new death

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 increased by 23 on Monday, with one new death, the R.I. Department of Health said Tuesday.
Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 38, a rise of five day to day. Of those hospitalized, six were in an intensive care unit and seven were on a ventilator.
To date, there have been 600,374 individuals fully vaccinated in Rhode Island, as well as a total of 1.23 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.
There have been 152,306 confirmed cases in the state to date, a rise of 33 from figures reported on Monday, accounting for the day-to-day increase, as well as data revisions for previous days.
There have been 2,723 deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island to date.
There were 4,312 tests processed on Monday, with an overall positive rate of 0.5%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 2.9%.
There have been 4.39 million tests administered to 942,383 individuals in the state to date.
The department also released its three weekly COVID-19 metrics Tuesday, with two of three improving week to week.
- The state positive rate last week was 0.5%, level with one week prior.
- New hospital admissions of COVID-19 patients totaled 22, a decline from 35 one week prior.
- New cases per 100,000 residents totaled 18, a decline from 21 one week prior.
