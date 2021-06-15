R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 23, with 1 new death

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 increased by 23 on Monday, with one new death, the R.I. Department of Health said Tuesday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 38, a rise of five day to day. Of those hospitalized, six were in an intensive care unit and seven were on a ventilator.

To date, there have been 600,374 individuals fully vaccinated in Rhode Island, as well as a total of 1.23 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

There have been 152,306 confirmed cases in the state to date, a rise of 33 from figures reported on Monday, accounting for the day-to-day increase, as well as data revisions for previous days.

- Advertisement -

There have been 2,723 deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island to date.

There were 4,312 tests processed on Monday, with an overall positive rate of 0.5%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 2.9%.

There have been 4.39 million tests administered to 942,383 individuals in the state to date.

The department also released its three weekly COVID-19 metrics Tuesday, with two of three improving week to week.

The state positive rate last week was 0.5%, level with one week prior.

New hospital admissions of COVID-19 patients totaled 22, a decline from 35 one week prior.

New cases per 100,000 residents totaled 18, a decline from 21 one week prior.