R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 232, with 2 new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 232 on Wednesday, with two new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Thursday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 108, a rise from 107 one day prior. Of those hospitalized, 10 were in intensive care units and eight were on a ventilator.

There have been 157.6 new cases per 100,000 Rhode Island residents in the previous seven days, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines as “high transmission.”

To date, there have been 732,244 individuals fully vaccinated in the state, as well as 1.52 million total COVID-19 doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state have totaled 177,804 to date, a rise of 296 from figures reported Wednesday, accounting for the day-to-day increase, as well as data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in the state have totaled 2,871.

There were 15,557 tests processed Wednesday, with a positive rate of 1.5%. There have been 5.6 million tests administered in the state to date.

The department also said there were 141 monoclonal antibody treatments administered in the state last week. MAB treatments in Rhode Island have totaled 5,136 to date.