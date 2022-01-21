R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 2,334, with 16 new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 2,334, with 16 new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Friday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state total 505, a 5.1% decrease from the 532 patients hospitalized the previous day. Of those hospitalized, 45 are in intensive care units and 32 are on a ventilator.

There have been 2,195 new cases per 100,000 residents in the previous seven days, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines as “high transmission.”

By comparison from year to year, there were 896 new cases identified on Jan. 20, 2021, which was a Wednesday. A year ago today, there were 391 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, with 53 in the ICU and 34 on ventilators. The transmission rate then was 512.4 cases per 100,000 residents, according to historical data from RIDOH.

- Advertisement -

To date, there have been 797,889 individuals fully vaccinated in the state and 2.05 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

There have been 3,240 deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island.

Confirmed cases in the state now total 327,109, which is up by 2,875 compared to figures reported on Thursday, accounting for the day-to-day increase and data revisions for previous days.

There were 18,813 tests processed on Thursday with a positivity rate of 12.4%. There have been 7.12 million tests administered in the state to date.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. Contact her at Lavin@PBN.com.