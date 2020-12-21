R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 2,352 over weekend, with 45 deaths

PROVIDENCE – Cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 2,352 from Dec. 18 through Sunday, with 45 more deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said on Monday.

Cases in the state total 80,231 to date, an increase of 2,419 from figures reported in Dec. 18, accounting for both the day-to-day increases as well as data revisions for previous days.

Deaths in the state due to the virus now total 1,670.

There were 419 tests processed Sunday, with an overall positive rate of 5.8%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 20.3%.

There have been 1.86 million tests administered in the state to 605,972 individuals.

COVID-19 hospitalization figures for Rhode Island were not updated by 1 p.m. Monday, but RIDOH said that updates would come later in the afternoon.

RIDOH also said that a total of 4,827 individuals have received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Rhode Island.