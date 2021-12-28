R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 6,424 since Dec. 23, with 28 new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Following a five-day holiday hiatus, the R.I. Department of Health on Tuesday reported 6,424 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 throughout the state, with 28 deaths, since this data was last released Dec. 23.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in Rhode Island have risen by approximately 8% since Dec 23. There are now 295 patients hospitalized for COVID-19, an increase from 273 reported the day before Christmas Eve. Of those hospitalized, 44 are in intensive care units and 30 are on ventilators.

There have been 925.7 new cases per 100,000 Rhode Island residents in the previous seven days, which the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines as “high transmission.”

By comparison, there were 3,583 new cases identified between Dec. 23, 2020, and Dec. 27, 2020. There were 471 COVID-19 patients hospitalized on Dec. 27, 2020, including 68 who were in the ICU and 51 who were on ventilators, with a transmission rate of 514.9 cases per 100,000 Rhode Island residents at the time.

To date, there have been 799,863 Rhode Islanders who have completed a primary series of COVID-19 vaccines, with a total of 1,937,277 vaccine doses administered throughout the state.

Confirmed cases in the state since the start of the pandemic have now reached 223,985 cases, up from the 217,228 cases on Dec. 22 that were reported by the Department of Health the following day, accounting for the day-to-day increases and data revisions for previous days.

Total deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island now total 3,046.

There were 18,778 tests processed since the Christmas break, with a positive rate of 12.7%. There have been a total of 6.55 million tests administered in the state.

(CORRECTS total number of cases to 6,424 in lede paragraph.)

Marc Larocque is a PBN staff writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockPBN.