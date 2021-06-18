R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 24, with no new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 24 on Thursday, with no new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Friday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 35, level with one day prior. Of those hospitalized, eight were in an intensive care unit and five were on a ventilator.

To date, 608,375 individuals have been fully vaccinated in the state and 1.24 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered.

The state also said that new cases per 100,000 residents in the past seven days totaled 15.4, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention categorizes as “moderate transmission.”

Confirmed cases in the state have totaled 152,383 to date. Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island have totaled 2,724 to date.

There were 6,596 tests processed on Thursday, with an overall positive rate of 0.4%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 2.7%.

There have been 4.41 million tests administered in the state to date to 945,191 individuals.