R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 241, with 1 new death

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 241 on Tuesday, with one new death, the R.I. Department of Health said Wednesday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 91, a decline from 95 one day prior. Of those hospitalized, 13 were in intensive care units and seven were on a ventilator.

There have been 126.2 new cases per 100,000 Rhode Island residents in the previous seven days, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines as “high transmission.”

To date, there have been 736,856 individuals fully vaccinated in the state, as well as 1.55 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

- Advertisement -

Confirmed cases in the state have totaled 178,907, a rise of 261 from figures reported Tuesday, accounting for the day-to-day increase, as well as data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island have totaled 2,877 to date.

There were 15,959 tests processed Tuesday, with a positive rate of 1.5%. To date, 5.67 million tests have been administered in Rhode Island.

The department said that there were 161 monoclonal antibody treatments administered last week, bringing the cumulative total in the state to 5,334.

Confirmed breakthrough cases in the state totaled 602 last week, compared with 783 cases among unvaccinated individuals. At a per-100,000-Rhode-Island-resident rate, cases among unvaccinated individuals were roughly triple that of the case rate among vaccinated individuals, consistent with recent weeks.

Breakthrough case hospitalizations totaled 17 last week, totaling 442 to date, and breakthrough deaths totaled three last week, totaling 74 to date.