R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 25 with no new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 25, with no new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said on Friday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state total 21, a rise of two day to day. Of those hospitalized, two are in intensive care units and three are on a ventilator.

The department said there have been 10.9 new cases per 100,000 Rhode Island residents in the previous seven days, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines as “moderate transmission.”

There have been 633,116 individuals fully vaccinated in the state, as well as 1.28 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered to date.

There have been 152,643 confirmed cases in the state to date. Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 2,730.

There were 4,567 tests processed Thursday, with an overall positive rate of 0.5%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 3.8%.

There have been 4.48 million tests administered in the state to 955,824 individuals.