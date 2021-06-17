R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 25, with one new death

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 25 on Wednesday, with one new death, the R.I. Department of Health said Thursday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 35, a rise of one day to day. Of those hospitalized, seven were in an intensive care unit and six were on a ventilator.

To date, there have been 606,630 individuals in Rhode Island fully vaccinated and a total of 1.24 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state have totaled 152,359 to date, a rise of 26 from figures reported Wednesday, accounting for the day-to-day increase, as well as data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island have totaled 2,724 to date.

There were 6,234 tests processed Wednesday, with an overall positive rate of 0.4%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 2.8%.

There have been 4.41 million tests administered in the state to date to 944,254 individuals.