R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 252 with one new death

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 252 on Tuesday, with one new death, the R.I. Department of Health said Wednesday.
Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 125, a decline of four day to day. Of those hospitalized, 23 were in intensive care units, a decline of three day to day, and 17 were on ventilators, an increase of one day to day.
There have been 925,726 total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the state, an increase of 10,014 from one day prior. To date, 405,389 individuals in Rhode Island have been fully vaccinated, an increase of 7,108 from the previous day.
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island have totaled 149,197, up by 268 from figures reported on Tuesday, accounting for the day-to-day increase as well as data revisions from previous days.
Deaths due to the virus have totaled 2,682 in Rhode Island.
There were 18,223 tests processed Tuesday with an overall positive rate of 1.4%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 15%.
There have been 4.07 million tests administered in the state to date to 902,999 individuals.
