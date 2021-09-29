R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 254, with 2 new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 254 on Tuesday, with two new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Wednesday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 129, a decline from 132 one day prior. Of those hospitalized, 13 were in intensive care units and nine were on a ventilator.

There have been 192.7 new cases per 100,000 residents in the previous seven days, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines as “high transmission.”

There have been 714,322 individuals in the state fully vaccinated, as well as 1.46 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

- Advertisement -

Confirmed cases in the state have totaled 172,064 to date, a rise of 313 from figures reported Tuesday, accounting for the day-to-day increase, as well as data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island have totaled 2,836.

There were 18,826 tests processed Tuesday, with an overall positive rate of 1.3%.

There have been 5.29 million COVID-19 tests administered in the state.



The department also released its weekly breakthrough case data Wednesday, documenting COVID-19 statistics among fully vaccinated residents.

The department said that from Jan. 17 through Sept. 25, there were 58,289 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among unvaccinated Rhode Islanders. In that time, there were 6,712 breakthrough cases among fully vaccinated residents, a rise of 646 from one week prior, compared with a rise of 1,519 new cases among unvaccinated residents.

Of all 2,830 COVID-19-related deaths of Rhode Island residents at that time, 60 were due to breakthrough cases. Additionally, of the 9,708 COVID-19-related hospitalizations of Rhode Islanders, only 335 have been of fully vaccinated individuals.