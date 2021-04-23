R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 259 with no new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 259 on Thursday with no new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Friday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 147, an increase of seven from the day before. Of those hospitalized, 27 were in intensive care units, up four from one day prior, and 21 were on ventilators, an increase of one day to day.

There have been 818,406 total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the state so far, an increase of 14,649 day to day. The department also said that 345,980 individuals in the state have been fully vaccinated.

There have been 146,324 cases identified in the state during the pandemic, an increase of 296 from figures reported Thursday, accounting for the day-to-day increase and data revisions for previous days.

There were 16,914 tests processed on Thursday, with an overall positive rate of 1.5%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 16.6%.

There have been 3.91 million tests administered in Rhode Island to 885,815 individuals.

