R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 260, with no new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 260, with no new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Friday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state total 40, a rise of one day to day. Of those hospitalized, six are in intensive care units and five are on a ventilator.

The department said there have been 135.4 new cases per 100,000 residents in the state in the previous seven days, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines as “high transmission.”

There have been 662,549 individuals fully vaccinated in the state, as well as 1.34 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

Confirmed cases of the virus have totaled 155,825, a rise of 298 from figures reported Thursday, accounting for the day-to-day increase as well as data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 2,743 to date.

There were 7,215 tests processed in the state on Thursday with an overall positive rate of 3.6%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 17.9%.

There have been 4.66 million tests administered in the state to 989,989 individuals.