R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 261, with 1 new death

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 261 on Tuesday, with one new death, the R.I. Department of Health said Wednesday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 98, an increase from 94 one day prior. Of those hospitalized, 11 were in intensive care units and seven were on ventilators.

There have been 170.7 new cases per 100,000 Rhode Island residents in the previous seven days, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines as “high transmission.”

To date, there have been 725,730 individuals fully vaccinated in the state, as well as 1.5 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state have totaled 175,777, an increase of 290 from figures reported Tuesday, accounting for the day-to-day increase as well as data revisions for previous days.

There were 13,622 tests processed Tuesday with a positive rate of 1.9%. There have been 5.48 million tests administered in the state to date.

The department also released its weekly breakthrough case data Wednesday:

Confirmed breakthrough cases among Rhode Islanders totaled 613 last week, compared with 1,188 cases in unvaccinated individuals.

Breakthrough COVID-19 deaths among Rhode Islanders totaled five last week, compared with 13 deaths among unvaccinated individuals.

Breakthrough hospitalizations totaled 26 last week, compared with 74 hospitalizations of unvaccinated individuals.