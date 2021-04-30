R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 262, with 2 new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 increased by 262 on Thursday, with two new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Friday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients totaled 143, a decline of seven day to day. Of those hospitalized, 30 were in an intensive care unit, a decline of two from one day prior, and 20 were on a ventilator, level with figures on Wednesday.

There have been 891,725 total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the state to date, a rise of 10,320 day to day. To date, 381,996 individuals have been fully vaccinated in the state, a rise of 6,398 from one day prior.

There have been 148,186 confirmed cases of the virus in Rhode Island to date, a rise of 289 from figures reported Thursday, accounting for the day-to-day increase, as well as data revisions for previous days.

- Advertisement -

Deaths due to the virus have totaled 2,671 to date in Rhode Island.

There were 16,813 tests processed Thursday, with an overall positive rate of 1.6%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 15.7%.

There have been 4.02 million tests administered in Rhode Island to date to 896,364 individuals.