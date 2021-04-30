R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 262, with 2 new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 increased by 262 on Thursday, with two new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Friday.
Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients totaled 143, a decline of seven day to day. Of those hospitalized, 30 were in an intensive care unit, a decline of two from one day prior, and 20 were on a ventilator, level with figures on Wednesday.
There have been 891,725 total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the state to date, a rise of 10,320 day to day. To date, 381,996 individuals have been fully vaccinated in the state, a rise of 6,398 from one day prior.
There have been 148,186 confirmed cases of the virus in Rhode Island to date, a rise of 289 from figures reported Thursday, accounting for the day-to-day increase, as well as data revisions for previous days.
Deaths due to the virus have totaled 2,671 to date in Rhode Island.
There were 16,813 tests processed Thursday, with an overall positive rate of 1.6%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 15.7%.
There have been 4.02 million tests administered in Rhode Island to date to 896,364 individuals.
Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.