McKee highlights business vaccination efforts, says state beaches will open at 100% capacity

PROVIDENCE – At the state’s weekly COVID-19 press conference, Gov. Daniel J. McKee said the state has moved into the next phase of vaccine distribution, which is “meeting people where they are, bringing shots to Rhode Islanders.”

As part of this new phase, businesses in the state have begun to create partnerships to get their employees and the community at large vaccinated, McKee highlighted. The governor said General Dynamics Electric Boat administered 650 vaccines to its employees Wednesday at the North Kingstown facility while Fidelity Investments Inc. is vaccinating staff through a partnership with Smithfield High School, McKee said.

Some high schools in the state will also work with municipalities to have students aged 16 and older get vaccinated, McKee said. North Kingstown, Cranston, Cumberland and Johnston are among the schools planning for such an initiative, the governor said.

Amgen Rhode Island is also planning a similar initiative as Electric Boat to vaccinate its employees next week at its West Greenwich facility, McKee said, also offering a challenge to any business in the state “to do the same.”

The governor also said the state is partnering with local colleges for on-campus vaccine clinics and specialized transportation to area clinics nearby. This, McKee said, is critical for colleges to fully reopen in the fall, as some area colleges have already announced their intentions for full on-campus life for the 2021-22 academic year.

McKee also urged other organizations, including businesses, nonprofits and churches, to contact his office if they want help to get employees vaccinated.

“We’ll make it happen,” he said. “We won’t stop until we break down every barrier and get a shot in the arm of every Rhode Islander who wants one.”

McKee also highlighted part of his administration’s efforts to get Rhode Islanders back into the workforce. Regarding unemployment benefits, McKee said that proposed legislation within the R.I. General Assembly would allow those receiving unemployment insurance and the federal $300 unemployment boost, to earn more and work more hours, while staying connected to the unemployment insurance, will be heard soon.

He also said the state will soon reinstate the requirement that those on unemployment insurance must look for work while receiving benefits. The requirement was put on pause early on in the pandemic, and McKee said more details will be announced next month.

In other news, the governor also said that state beaches will be open at full capacity this summer, after operating at partial capacity a year ago due to the pandemic. Scarborough North and Roger Wheeler state beaches will open May 15 and the remaining state beaches will open Memorial Day weekend. Mask wearing in crowded areas, such as concession stands, will still be required, McKee said.

These announcements come as confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 264 on Wednesday, with one new death, the R.I. Department of Health said Thursday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 150, a rise of two day to day. Of those hospitalized, 32 were in an intensive care unit, a decline of two day to day, and 20 were on a ventilator, a decline of four from one day prior.

To date, there have been 881,405 total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Rhode Island, a rise of 14,662 day to day. There have been 375,598 individuals fully vaccinated, or 44% of the state’s population, in Rhode Island to date, a rise of 9,073 from one day prior. McKee said 66% of the state’s population received at least one dose and the state is expected to receive 16,000 extra doses that will be allocated for walk-in appointments and other community tailored approaches.

“The fastest way to get through this pandemic is getting shots in the arms,” McKee said. “I know it’s repetitive, but it’s the truth. We’re well on our way.”

Additionally, walk-in vaccinations will be available at state-run facilities and also local pharmacies effective Thursday, according to Tom McCarthy, RIDOH’s COVID-19 response executive director. The Sockanosset Crossings site will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.; the Dunkin’ Donuts Center will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and the former Benny’s store in Middletown will be open Wednesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Also starting Thursday, vaccine appointments will not be needed at CVS and Walgreens pharmacies, Wal-Mart, and Stop & Shop, McCarthy said.

There have been 147,897 total confirmed cases of the virus in the state to date, an increase of 296 from figures reported Wednesday, accounting for the day-to-day increase, as well as data revisions for previous days.

There were 19,066 COVID-19 tests processed in the state Wednesday, with an overall positive rate of 1.4%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 17.1%.

There have been 4 million tests administered in the state to date to 894,666 individuals.

Updated throughout to include details from the state's weekly COVID-19 press conference.

