R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 264, with 8 more deaths

PROVIDENCE – Cases of COVID-19 increased by 264 on Monday, with eight more deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Tuesday.
Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 157, a decline from 162 one day prior. Of those hospitalized, 25 were in an intensive care unit, a decline of three day to day, and 17 were on a ventilator, a decline of one from one day prior.
There have been 272,313 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine administered in the state to date, an increase of 6,723 day to day. Of the doses administered, 193,963 have been first doses, a rise of 4,824 day to day, and 78,350 have been second doses, an increase of 1,899 day to day.
Cases in the state have totaled 126,849 to date, an increase of 261 from figures reported Monday, accounting for the day-to-day increase, as well as data revisions for previous days.
Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island have totaled 2,525 to date.
There were 9,654 tests processed Monday, with an overall positive rate of 2.7%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 17.6%.
The state also released its weekly COVID-19 metrics Tuesday, with two of the three metrics tracked on the state’s COVID-19 dashboard worsening week to week.
- The positive rate for last week was 2.1%, a slight rise from 2% one week prior. The rate remained below the department-set threshold of 5%.
- New hospital admissions totaled 125 last week, a decline from 176 one week prior and below the department-set threshold of 210.
- New cases per 100,000 residents totaled 241 last week, an increase from 214 one week prior and above the department’s set-threshold of 100 cases per 100,000 residents.
Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.