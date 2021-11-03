R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 267, with no new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 267 on Tuesday, with no new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Wednesday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 100, a rise from 95 one day prior. Of those hospitalized, 12 were in intensive care units and eight were on a ventilator.

There have been 144.1 new cases per 100,000 residents in the previous seven days, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines as “high transmission.”

To date, there have been 742,903 individuals fully vaccinated in the state, as well as 1.58 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

- Advertisement -

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state have totaled 180,488, a rise of 301 from figures reported Tuesday, accounting for the day-to-day increase, as well as data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island have totaled 2,881 to date.

There were 14,491 tests processed Tuesday, with a positive rate of 1.8%. There have been 5.74 million tests administered in the state to date.

There were 151 monoclonal antibody treatments administered in Rhode Island last week, bringing the cumulative total of MAB treatments in the state to 5,509.

The state also released its weekly breakthrough case data Wednesday.

Confirmed breakthrough cases increased by 622 last week, compared with 786 cases in unvaccinated individuals. There were 83 cases per 100,000 residents among vaccinated individuals and 253 cases per 100,000 residents among unvaccinated individuals in the state last week.

Breakthrough case hospitalizations accounted for 30 of the total 61 hospitalizations last week, totaling 472 breakthrough case hospitalizations to date. All COVID-19 hospitalizations in Rhode Island totaled 10,124 at that time.

Breakthrough case deaths accounted for two of the six COVID-19-related deaths in the state last week, totaling 76 breakthrough case deaths at that time.