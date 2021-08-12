R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 268; hospitalizations continue to climb

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 268 on Thursday, with no new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Thursday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 89, an increase of 10 from a day earlier. Of those hospitalized, 12 were in intensive care units and five were on ventilators.

There have been 152.3 new cases per 100,000 Rhode Islanders in the previous seven days, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines as “high transmission.”

The department said there have been 667,009 individuals fully vaccinated in the state, as well as 1.35 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state have totaled 157,188 in Rhode Island an increase of 364 from figures reported Wednesday, accounting for the day-to-day increase as well as data revisions for previous days.

There were 7,735 tests processed Wednesday with an overall positive rate of 3.5%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 18.4%.

There have been 4.69 million tests administered in the state to 997,445 individuals.