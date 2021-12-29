R.I. daily COVID-19 cases soar to new records

PROVIDENCE – Despite a high vaccination rate in the state, Rhode Island is setting records for new daily cases of COVID-19 reported this week.

The R.I. Department of Health reported 2,697 new cases on Wednesday, with 16 new deaths.

The state on Tuesday reported 2,379 new cases, which was then a record high for new daily cases, although that count was later adjusted to 2,839 in a Department of Health database. The latter number of new cases is the most ever reported for a single day in Rhode Island.

There have been 1,066.5 new cases per 100,000 Rhode Island residents in the previous seven days, which is another record high. Rhode Island’s infection rate remains in a state of “high transmission” as defined by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 in Rhode Island now total 317, an increase from the 295 reported hospitalized the previous day, according to the Department of Health data. Of those hospitalized, 44 are in intensive care units and 34 are on ventilators.

By comparison from year to year, there were 1,288 new cases identified on Dec. 28, 2020, which was a Monday. The transmission rate then was 548 cases per 100,000 residents.

Back then, however, more people were hospitalized. There were 478 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Rhode Island on Dec. 28, 2020, of which 72 were in the ICU and 50 were on ventilators

To date, there have been 802,263 individuals fully vaccinated in the state, as well as 1.95 million total COVID-19 vaccines doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state have totaled 227,178 to date since the beginning of the pandemic.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island now total 3,062.

There were 21,410 tests processed on Tuesday with a positive rate of 15.4%. There have been 6.58 million tests administered in the state since the start of the pandemic.

