R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 27, with no new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 27 on Tuesday, with no new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Wednesday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 34, a decline of four day to day. Of those hospitalized, seven were in an intensive care unit and six were on a ventilator.

There have been 603,482 individuals fully vaccinated in Rhode Island, as well as 1.23 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the state to date.

Confirmed cases in Rhode Island have totaled 152,333 to date and deaths due to the virus have totaled 2,723.

There were 6,698 tests processed Tuesday, with an overall positive rate of 0.4%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 3.1%.

There have been 4.4 million tests administered in the state to date to 943,315 individuals.