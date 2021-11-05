R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 270, with no new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 270 on Thursday, with no new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Friday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 102, a decline from 106 one day prior. Of those hospitalized, 16 were in intensive care units and 11 were on a ventilator.

There have been 156.4 new cases per 100,000 Rhode Island residents in the previous seven days, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines as “high transmission.”

To date, there have been 744,313 individuals fully vaccinated in the state, as well as 1.59 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

- Advertisement -

Confirmed cases in the state have totaled 181,079 to date.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island have totaled 2,881 to date.

There were 11,465 tests processed in the state Thursday, with a positive rate of 2.4%. There have been 5.77 million total tests administered in the state to date.