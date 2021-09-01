R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 272, with 2 new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 272 on Tuesday, with two new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Wednesday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 138, a rise from 133 one day prior. Of those hospitalized, 17 were in intensive care units and 14 were on a ventilator.

The department said there have been 205.5 new cases per 100,000 residents in the previous seven days, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines as “high transmission.”

There have been 686,552 individuals fully vaccinated in the state to date, as well as 1.4 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

Confirmed cases of the virus in the state have totaled 162,969 to date, a rise of 352 from figures reported Tuesday, accounting for the day-to-day increase, as well as data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island have totaled 2,772 to date.

There were 12,524 tests processed Tuesday, with an overall positive rate of 2.2%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 15.7%.

There have been 4.88 million tests processed in the state to date to 1.03 million individuals.