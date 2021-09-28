R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 285, with 2 new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 285, with two new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Tuesday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state total 132, a decline from 134 one day prior. Of those hospitalized, 14 are in intensive care units and eight are on a ventilator.

There have been 194.7 new cases per 100,000 Rhode Island residents in the previous seven days, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines as “high transmission.”

There have been 713,483 individuals in the state fully vaccinated, as well as 1.45 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

Confirmed cases of the virus total 171,751, a rise of 300 from figures reported Monday, accounting for the day-to-day increase and data revisions for previous days.

There have been 2,834 deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island.

There were 11,185 tests processed Monday, with an overall positive rate of 2.5%.

There have been 5.27 million tests administered in the state.

The department also released its weekly COVID-19 metrics Tuesday, with all three improving week to week:

The positive rate of tests last week was 2%, a decline from 2.2% one week prior.

New COVID-19 hospital admissions in the state totaled 128 last week, an improvement from 133 one week prior.

New cases per 100,000 residents totaled 206 last week, a decline from 229 one week prior.