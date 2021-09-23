R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 285, with 2 new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 285 on Wednesday, with two new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Thursday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 127, a decline from 137 one day prior. Of those hospitalized, 20 were in intensive care units and 13 were on ventilators.

The department said there have been 209.4 new cases per 100,000 Rhode Island residents in the past seven days, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention define as “high transmission.”

To date, there have been 708,977 individuals fully vaccinated in the state as well as 1.44 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

There have been 170,293 confirmed cases in the state, an increase of 284 from figures reported Wednesday, accounting for the day-to-day increase as well as data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island have totaled 2,820.

There were 17,399 tests processed on Wednesday with an overall positive rate of 1.6%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 14.7%.

There have been 5.19 million tests administered in the state to 1.07 million individuals.