R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 286, with 3 new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 286 on Wednesday, with three new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Thursday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 106, a rise from 98 one day prior. Of those hospitalized, 11 were in intensive care units and seven were on a ventilator.

There have been 170.7 new cases per 100,000 Rhode Island residents in the previous seven days, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines as “high transmission.”

To date, there have been 726,357 individuals fully vaccinated in the state, as well as 1.5 million total COVID-19 vaccines administered.

- Advertisement -

Confirmed cases in the state have totaled 176,090, a rise of 313 from figures reported Wednesday, accounting for the day-to-day increase, as well as for data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island have totaled 2,860 to date.

There were 18,698 tests processed Wednesday, with a positive rate of 1.5%. There have been 5.5 million tests administered in the state to date.