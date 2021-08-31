R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 289, with 1 new death

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 289 on Monday, with one new death, the R.I. Department of Health said Tuesday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 133, a rise from 119 one day prior. Of those hospitalized, 18 were in intensive care units and 14 were on a ventilator.

The department said there have been 206.3 new cases per 100,000 Rhode Islanders in the past seven days, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines as “high transmission.”

There have been 685,439 individuals fully vaccinated against the virus to date, as well as 1.39 million total COVID-19 doses administered.

There have been 162,617 confirmed cases of the virus in the state to date, a rise of 292 from figures reported Monday, accounting for the day-to-day increase, as well as data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus have totaled 2,770 in Rhode Island to date.

There were 8,818 tests processed Monday, with an overall positive rate of 3.3%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 18.3%.

There have been 4.86 million tests administered in the state to date to 1.02 million individuals.

The department also released its three weekly COVID-19 metrics Tuesday, with two of three metrics improving week to week:

The overall positive rate last week was 3.3%, a decline from 3.4% one week prior.

New hospital admissions totaled 111, a decline from 118 one week prior.

New cases per 100,000 totaled 197, a rise of 196 from one week prior.