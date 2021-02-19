R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 289, with 9 more deaths

PROVIDENCE – Cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 289 on Thursday, with nine more deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Friday.
Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 177, a decline from 180 one day prior. Of those hospitalized, 29 were in an intensive care unit, a decline of three day-to-day, and 18 were on a ventilator, level with one day prior.
Cases in the state have totaled 123,145 to date, an increase of 286 from figures reported Thursday, accounting for both the day-to-day increase, as well as data revisions for previous days.
Deaths in the state have totaled 2,376 in Rhode Island to date.
There were 16,823 tests processed Thursday, with an overall positive rate of 1.7%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative results, the positive rate was 17.3%.
There have been 2.85 million tests administered to date in the state to 778,839 individuals.
The department said that there have been 126,805 first doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in the state to date, as well as 57,008 second doses.
