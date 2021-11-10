R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 294 with 3 new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 294 on Tuesday, with three new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Wednesday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 106, an increase from 103 one day prior. Of those hospitalized, 18 were in intensive care units and 10 were on ventilators.

There have been 185.3 new cases per 100,000 Rhode Island residents in the past seven days, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines as “high transmission.”

To date, there have been 748,250 individuals fully vaccinated in the state, as well as 1.62 million total COVId-19 vaccine doses administered.

- Advertisement -

Confirmed cases in the state have totaled 182,486 to date, an increase of 311 from figures reported Tuesday, accounting for the day-to-day increase as well as data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island have totaled 2,887.

There were 13,346 tests processed Tuesday with a positive rate of 2.2%. There have been 582 million tests administered in the state.

The department said that last week, there were 199 monoclonal antibody treatments administered in Rhode Island, bringing the state total to 5,714.

Confirmed breakthrough cases totaled 890 among Rhode Islanders last week, compared with 795 cases in unvaccinated residents. However, vaccinated residents far outnumber unvaccinated residents in the state. On a per-100,000-individuals basis, there were 106 cases among vaccinated residents last week and 292 cases among unvaccinated individuals.

Breakthrough deaths in Rhode Island totaled three last week and have totaled 79 out of a total of 2,879 at that time.

Breakthrough hospitalizations totaled 37 last week, bringing the total breakthrough hospitalizations of Rhode Islanders to 472 out of a total of 10,216 COVID-19-related hospitalizations at that time.