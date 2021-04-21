R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 296, with 4 new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 296 on Tuesday, with four more deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Wednesday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 153, level with one day prior. Of those hospitalized, 26 were in an intensive care unit, a decline of four day to day, and 21 were on a ventilator, a decline of two from one day prior.

There have been 790,316 total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the state to date, a rise of 11,931 day to day. To date, there have been 336,913 individuals fully vaccinated against the virus in the state, a rise of 3,437 from one day prior.

There have been 145,647 confirmed cases of the virus in Rhode Island to date, an increase of 289 from one day prior, accounting for the day-to-day increase, as well as data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in the state have totaled 2,658 to date.

There were 17,961 tests processed Tuesday, with an overall positive rate of 1.6%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 18.2%.

There have been 3.87 million tests administered in the state to date to 882,468 individuals.