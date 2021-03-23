R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 298, with 3 more deaths

PROVIDENCE – Cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 298 on Monday, with three more deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Tuesday.
Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 118, level with one day prior. Of those hospitalized, 15 were in an intensive care unit, a decline of one day to day, and 12 individuals were on a ventilator, also a decline of one from the previous day.
There have been 468,676 doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in Rhode Island to date, a rise of 7,393 day to day. Of those, 305,130 have been first doses, a rise of 2,711 day to day. To date, there have been 174,391 individuals fully vaccinated in the state to date, a rise of 5,010 day to day.
Cases of the virus in Rhode Island have totaled 134,336 to date, a rise of 297 from figures reported Monday, accounting for the day-to-day increase, as well as data revisions for previous days.
Deaths due to the virus in the state have totaled 2,606 to date.
There were 10,420 tests for the virus processed Monday, with an overall positive rate of 2.9%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 22.1%.
There have been 3.37 million tests administered in the state to date to 832,670 individuals.
The department also released its weekly COVID-19 metrics in relation to department-set thresholds, with two of the three metrics improving week to week.
- The positive rate in the state was 2.1% last week, a rise from 2% one week prior, remaining below the department’s threshold of 5%.
- New hospital admissions of COVID-19 patients totaled 113 last week, a decline from 142 one week prior, remaining below the department’s threshold of 210.
- New cases per 100,000 residents totaled 225 last week, a decline from 227 one week prior. The department’s threshold for new cases per 100,000 is set at 100.
Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.