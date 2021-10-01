R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 304, with no new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 304 on Thursday, with no new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Friday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 122, a rise from 120 one day prior. Of those hospitalized, 13 were in intensive care units and 11 were on a ventilator.

There have been 193.7 new cases per 100,000 Rhode Island residents in the previous seven days, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines as “high transmission.”

To date, there have been 715,688 individuals in the state fully vaccinated, as well as 1.46 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state have totaled 172,719 to date, a rise of 358 from figures reported Thursday, accounting for the day-to-day increase, as well as data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island have totaled 2,838 to date.

There were 16,488 tests processed on Thursday, with an overall positive rate of 1.8%. There have been 5.32 million tests administered in the state to date.