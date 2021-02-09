COVID-19 cases rise by 305 in R.I., with 13 more deaths

PROVIDENCE – Cases in Rhode Island increased by 305 on Monday, with 13 more deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Tuesday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients totaled 242, an increase of one day to day. Of those hospitalized, 44 were in an intensive care unit, an increase of two day to day, and 20 were on a ventilator, the same as Monday.

Cases in the state have totaled 119,434 to date, an increase of 330 from figures reported Monday, accounting for both the day-to-day increase, as well as data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island have totaled 2,248 to date.

There were 11,154 tests processed Monday, with an overall positive rate of 2.7%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 16.6%.

There have been 2.67 million tests administered in the state to date to 760,562 individuals. The department revised the number of individuals tested to date down significantly from figures reported Monday.

The department also said there have been 88,234 first doses of vaccines administered to date in Rhode Island, as well as 36,974 second doses.

The state’s weekly COVID-19 tracking metrics were also released Tuesday, with all three metrics improving week to week.

The state’s overall percent-positive rate last week was 2.7%, a decline from 3.3% one week prior. The metric was the only one of three presented that was below set thresholds by the department. The percent-positive rate threshold is set at 5%. Exceeding thresholds may result in increased restrictions in the state.

New hospital admissions totaled 231 last week, a decline from 305 one week prior. The metric remained just above the threshold of 210 set by the department.

There were 302 new cases per 100,000 last week in Rhode Island, a decline from 399 one week prior. The figure remained above the set threshold of 100 per 100,000.