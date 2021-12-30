R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 3,096, with 4 new deaths

PROVIDENCE – The state continues to see soaring numbers of new COVID-19 cases, with the R.I. Department of Health reporting 3,096 cases on Thursday, along with four new deaths.

The latest update marks the third consecutive day of new cases over 3,000, with the 3,277 cases on Dec. 28 – as of revised figures Thursday – the highest single-day total in the state history, according to the health department database.

There have been 1,281.1 new cases per 100,000 Rhode Island residents in the previous seven days, which is another record high. Rhode Island’s infection rate remains in a state of “high transmission” as defined by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 in Rhode Island now total 325, an increase from the 317 reported hospitalized the previous day, according to the Department of Health data. Of those hospitalized, 45 are in intensive care units and 32 are on ventilators.

- Advertisement -

By comparison from year to year, there were 1,539 new cases identified on Dec. 30, 2020, which was a Wednesday. The transmission rate then was 616.3 cases per 100,000 residents.

Back then, however, more people were hospitalized. There were 471 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Rhode Island on Dec. 30, 2020, of which 66 were in the ICU and 49 were on ventilators

To date, there have been 804,650 individuals fully vaccinated in the state, as well as 1.97 million total COVID-19 vaccines doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state have totaled 231,096 to date since the beginning of the pandemic.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island now total 3,066.

There were 24,964 tests processed on Wednesday with a positive rate of 12.2%. There have been 6.60 million tests administered in the state since the start of the pandemic.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.