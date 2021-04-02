R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 314, with 6 new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 314 on Thursday, with six more deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Friday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 136, a rise of five day to day. Of those hospitalized, 13 were in an intensive care unit, a decline of two day to day, and nine were on a ventilator, unchanged from one day prior.

There have been 577,976 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the state to date, a rise of 15,224 day to day. There have been 237,843 individuals fully vaccinated against the virus in Rhode Island to date, an increase of 8,375 from one day prior.

Cases in the state have totaled 138,255 to date, a rise of 407 from figures reported Thursday, accounting for the day-to-day increase, as well as data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island have totaled 2,630 to date.

There were 16,462 tests processed Thursday, with an overall positive rate of 1.9%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 17.1%.

There have been 3.56 million tests administered in the state to date to 850,644 individuals.

