R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 315, with 4 new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 315 on Thursday, with four new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Friday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 138, a decline from 141 one day prior. Of those hospitalized, 24 were in an intensive care unit, a decline of one day to day, and 19 were on a ventilator, an increase of two from Thursday.

There have been 355,174 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the state to date, an increase of 9,385 from figures reported Thursday. Of those, 253,957 have been first doses, a rise of 6,545 day to day. There have been 104,348 individuals fully vaccinated against the virus to date in Rhode Island, an increase of 3,738 from Thursday.

Cases in the state have totaled 130,502 to date, an increase of 382 from figures reported Thursday, accounting for both the day-to-day increase, as well as for data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in the state have totaled 2,567 to date.

There were 17,212 tests processed Thursday, with an overall positive rate of 1.8%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 14.6%.

There have been 3.21 million tests administered in Rhode Island to date to 814,900 individuals.