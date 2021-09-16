R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 316, with 1 new death

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 316 on Wednesday, with one new death, the R.I. Department of Health said Thursday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 121, an increase from 118 one day prior. Of those hospitalized, 17 were in intensive care units and nine were on ventilators.

There have been 229.3 new cases per 100,000 residents in the previous seven days, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines as “high transmission.”

To date, there have been 700,735 individuals fully vaccinated in the state, as well as 1.43 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

There have been 167,975 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 322 from figures reported Wednesday, accounting for the day-to-day increase as well as data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island have totaled 2,810.

There were 17,423 tests processed Wednesday, with an overall positive rate of 1.8%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 13.9%.

There have been 5.08 million tests administered in the state to 1.05 million individuals.