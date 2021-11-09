R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 316, with 2 new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 increased by 316 on Monday, with two new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Tuesday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 103, a decline from 107 one day prior. Of those hospitalized 16 were in intensive care units and nine were on ventilators.

There have been 178.9 new cases per 100,000 Rhode Island residents in the previous seven days, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines as “high transmission.”

To date, there have been 747,407 individuals fully vaccinated in the state as well as 1.62 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state have totaled 182,122 to date, an increase of 287 from figures reported Monday, accounting for the day-to-day increase as well as data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island have totaled 2,884.

There were 9,448 tests processed on Monday with a positive rate of 3.3%. To date, 5.81 million tests have been administered in the state.

The department also released its three weekly COVID-19 metrics Tuesday, with all three worsening week to week:

The positive rate last week was 2.3%, an increase from 1.9% one week prior.

New COVID-19 hospital admissions in the state totaled 104, an increase from 67 one week prior.

New cases per 100,00 residents totaled 169 last week, a rise from 140 one week prior.