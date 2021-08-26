R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 316, with 2 new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 316, with two new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Thursday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state total 123, a rise from 117 one day prior. Of those hospitalized, 23 are in intensive care units and 12 are on a ventilator.

There have been 177.1 new cases per 100,000 Rhode Island residents in the past seven days, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention define as “high transmission.”

To date, there have been 680,559 individuals in the state fully vaccinated, as well as 1.38 million total COVID-19 doses administered.

There have been 161,303 confirmed cases in the state, a rise of 355 from figures reported on Wednesday, accounting for the day-to-day increase as well as data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 2,762 to date.

There were 12,914 tests processed in the state on Wednesday, with an overall positive rate of 2.45. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 17.9%.

There have been 4.82 million tests administered in the state to 1.02 million individuals.